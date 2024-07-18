USL Summer of Soccer: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs Hartford Athletic FC: Saturday, July 20th
July 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs Hartford Athletic FC: Saturday, at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2024
- Battery Host Miami on Friday Night - Charleston Battery
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Colorado Springs - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.