USL Summer of Soccer: Oakland Roots SC vs Sacramento Republic FC: Sunday, July 21
July 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Tune into CBS on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET
Check out the Oakland Roots Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 16, 2024
- Jennings, Doherty Earn Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Memphis 901 FC's Bruno Lapa Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Memphis 901 FC
- Michee Ngalina Named to USL Championship Team of the Week -Week 19 - Hartford Athletic
- Johan Peñaranda Named to USL Week 19 Team of the Week - FC Tulsa
- Albert Dikwa "Chico" Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Charleston Battery's Aaron Molloy Selected to Week 19 USLC Team of the Week - Charleston Battery
- Etou Named Championship Player of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rowdies Embracing Youth Ethos Under Robbie Neilson - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- FC Tulsa Signs Local Talent Anthony Harper to Academy Contract - FC Tulsa
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC at Birmingham Legion FC: July 17, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Don't Miss the Big Game on July 21st - Special Performances by IAMSU and SÃâ¦ÃÂlauren
- Oakland Goes Down in Pittsburgh in Big 0-5 Defeat
- Oakland Goes Down in Pittsburgh in Big 0-5 Defeat
- Match Notes (7.13.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Oakland Roots Sports Clubs Development Team Project 51O Partners with Omada Game