USL Summer of Soccer: National TV Doubleheader: July 17th and July 19th on CBS Sports Network

July 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC vs Rhode Island FC: Wednesday, at 8:00 PM ET

Phoenix Rising FC vs El Paso Locomotive FC: Friday at 11:00 PM ET

