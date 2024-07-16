USL Summer of Soccer: National TV Doubleheader: July 17th and July 19th on CBS Sports Network
July 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Birmingham Legion FC vs Rhode Island FC: Wednesday, at 8:00 PM ET
Phoenix Rising FC vs El Paso Locomotive FC: Friday at 11:00 PM ET
