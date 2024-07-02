USL Summer of Soccer: Back-To-Back CBSSN Matches: July 3rd and July 4th

July 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Sacramento Republic SC vs Las Vegas Lights FC on CBSSN: Wednesday, at 10:30pm

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs FC Tulsa on CBSSN: Thursday, at 9:00pm

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.