USL League One Young Player of the Year: Mark Bronnik, Union Omaha

Published on November 13, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







USL League One announced today that Union Omaha's Mark Bronnik had been voted the 2025 USL League One Young Player of the Year, with the 19-year-old recording a breakout first full season for Los Buhos that helped propel the side to its sixth consecutive postseason berth.







