USL League One Player of the Year: Juan Carlos Obregón Jr., Westchester SC
Published on November 14, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video
USL League One announced today that Westchester SC's Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. had been voted the 2025 USL League One Player of the Year, with the Honduran forward adding to his League One Golden Boot award after an outstanding individual campaign for the first-year club.
Check out the Westchester SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from November 14, 2025
