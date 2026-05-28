USL League One Goal of Week 11/12: Anderson Rosa, Sarasota Paradise
Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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United Soccer League One Stories from May 28, 2026
- New York Cosmos Announce "Cosmos and the Cup: Local Legends - Global Glory" Exhibition at Hinchliffe Stadium - New York Cosmos
- Kaihim Thomas Earns Trinidad and Tobago National Team Call-Up - Corpus Christi FC
- Fort Wayne Football Club, Unbeaten in 6, Readies for Pivotal Home Match against AV Alta FC - Fort Wayne FC
- Kickers to Host AC Boise for the First Time Saturday Night - Richmond Kickers
- Fun in the Sun: Fort Wayne Football Club Players Give Kids Lasting Memories at Huntington YMCA Soccer Practice - Fort Wayne FC
- Greenville Triumph SC Announces Match Day Parking Details for GE Vernova Park at BridgeWay Station - Greenville Triumph SC
- Collin Fernandez and Sean Lewis Earn League One Team of the Week Selections for Week 11/12 - Spokane Velocity FC
- Paradise Record First USL League One Away Win in Club History vs AC Boise - Sarasota Paradise
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