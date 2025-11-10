USL League One: All Goals of the Week: Semi Finals
Published on November 10, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League One Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from November 10, 2025
- Heartbreak in Washington: Hearts Fall in Thriller to Spokane Velocity After Fierce Semifinal Battle - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Velocity FC Advance to League One Final After Unbelievable Semifinal Win over Portland - Spokane Velocity FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.