USL League One: All Goals of the Quarterfinals
Published on November 3, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
United Soccer League One Stories from November 3, 2025
- Westchester Soccer Club Announces Changes to Soccer Leadership - Westchester SC
- Knoxville Advances to the Semi-Final After Club's First Playoff Win - One Knoxville SC
- Spokane Velocity FC Advance to League One Semifinals After Thrilling Playoff Win against Tormenta FC - Spokane Velocity FC
- Tormenta FC Falls to Spokane in Quarterfinal Penalties - South Georgia Tormenta FC
