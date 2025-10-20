USL Gainbridge Super League: All Goals of Week 9
Published on October 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL) YouTube Video
Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 20, 2025
- Sealey Strawn Called up to U.S. U-20 Women's National Team - Dallas Trinity FC
- Charlotte Burge Called into U.S. Under-20 National Team Camp - Carolina Ascent FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.