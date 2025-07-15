USL Championship Save of the Week: Week 19 Nominees
July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2025
- Hartford Looks to Extend Their Two Game Win Streak against Tampa at Home - Hartford Athletic
- Fan Vote Now Open: Danny Vitiello Earns Save of the Week Nomination - Sacramento Republic FC
- Republic FC Leads League with Five Team of the Week Selections, Collins Named Coach of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- San Antonio FC Goalkeeper Daniel Namani Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Legion FC Forward Danny Trejo Named USL Championship Player of the Week - Birmingham Legion FC
- Grant Robinson Named to USL Championship's Team of the Week - Monterey Bay FC
- Preview: Rowdies at Hartford - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Introducing the Icicle Kit: A Tribute to Bluegrass Greatness - Lexington Sporting Club
