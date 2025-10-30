USL Championship Player of the Month: October Nominees
Published on October 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The USL Championship today announced the nominees for the USL Championship Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball for October, honoring four of the top performers through the final month of the 2025 regular season.
