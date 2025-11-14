USL United Soccer League Championship

USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year Finalists

Published on November 14, 2025


Louisville City FC's Damian Las, Rhode Island FC's Koke Vegas and Sacramento Republic FC's Danny Vitiello have been nominated as finalists for the 2025 USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year award.

