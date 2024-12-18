USL Championship Comeback Player of the Year: Zachary Herivaux: Presented by Tiger Balm

December 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC midfielder Zachary Herivaux has been voted the 2024 USL Championship Comeback Player of the Year presented by Tiger Balm following a campaign in which the Haiti international made a remarkable return to action following an extended stint on the sidelines due to injury.

