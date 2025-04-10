USHL Alumni: Shane Lachance BU Hockey Frozen Four Interview
April 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video
Boston University's captain, Shane Lachance talks about how his winning mentality comes from winning two Clark Cups and how it has translated at BU. #USHL
