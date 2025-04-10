USHL Alumni: Shane Lachance BU Hockey Frozen Four Interview

April 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video







Boston University's captain, Shane Lachance talks about how his winning mentality comes from winning two Clark Cups and how it has translated at BU. #USHL

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.