USHL Alumni: Owen Michaels Western Mich. Hockey Frozen Four Interview
April 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video
We found Owen Michaels as he talked about his crazy junior hockey journey leading up to playing in the NCAA.
Check out the United States Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2025
- Gameday Preview - Lincoln Stars
- Fighting Five: Saints Host Capitols in Pivotal Matchup - Dubuque Fighting Saints
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.