USHL Alumni: Matthew DiMarsico Penn State Hockey Frozen Four Interview

April 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video







Matthew DiMarsico talks about his experience from playing in the USHL to now playing in the Frozen Four with Penn State Men's Hockey. #USHL

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2025

Fighting Five: Saints Host Capitols in Pivotal Matchup - Dubuque Fighting Saints

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.