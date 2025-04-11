USHL Alumni: Hampton Slukynsky Western Mich. Hockey Frozen Four Interview

Hampton Slukynsky has had a whirlwind of a year coming from a championship team in the USHL to now playing in the National Championship game with Western Michigan, all alongside his brother. #USHL

