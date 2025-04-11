USHL Alumni: Grant Slukynsky Western Mich. Hockey Frozen Four Interview Pt.2
April 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Sioux City Musketeers YouTube Video
Grant Slukynsky shares memories from his time playing in the USHL and winning a Clark Cup with the Sioux City Musketeers. #USHL
