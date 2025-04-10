Sports stats



USHL Lincoln Stars

USHL Alumni: Aiden Thompson Denver Hockey Frozen Four Interview

April 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars YouTube Video


Aiden Thompson talks about how his experience with the Lincoln Stars prepared him for the big jump to the NCAA. #USHL
Check out the Lincoln Stars Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...

United States Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Lincoln Stars Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central