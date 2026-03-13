USABWNT Secure Win No. 2
Published on March 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
All gas, no brakes
#USABWNT secured win No. 2 with a victory over host team Puerto Rico.
#FIBAWWC #WeOwnTheGame
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