USABWNT Move to 3-0 with Win over Italy

Published on March 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







Still rolling

#USABWNT move to 3-0 with a win over Italy and return to the court this afternoon!

#FIBAWWC #WeOwnTheGame







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 15, 2026

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