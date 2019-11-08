USA Softball Women's National Team Coming to Midland

OKLAHOMA CITY - The 2020 USA Softball Women's National Team (WNT) will be in Michigan for a pair of stops as the "Stand Beside Her Tour" rolls through the United States in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

USA Softball is excited to announce Midland and East Lansing as two of over 30 cities on the tour that will host the Red, White and Blue as they look to capture the Gold Medal in Tokyo when the sport of softball returns to the Olympic program for the first time since 2008.

Hosted by USA Softball of Michigan, the 2020 WNT will be in Midland on Tuesday, June 9 for an exhibition doubleheader against the Midland Lady Explorers before heading to East Lansing on June 10 for another two-game contest.

"I am beyond excited that Team USA will be playing in Michigan," said USA Softball WNT member Amanda Chidester, who hails from Allen Park, Mich. "This is a huge opportunity for all of Michigan's softball fans and players to have the chance to watch the best of the best. I have had the pleasure of working with so many young aspiring softball players in the state of Michigan and I would encourage them all to come out and see what dreaming big truly can get you. I have a huge support system in Michigan, and I can't wait to see them all come out to Midland and East Lansing to support Team USA on our journey to the Gold!"

During the Midland tour stop, fans will have the opportunity to watch the Red, White and Blue at Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lake Loons. Game one will take place at 5 p.m. ET with the second game taking place roughly 30 minutes after the end of game one. Admission to the Midland doubleheader will be FREE TO THE PUBLIC.

"I would like to thank everyone involved for all of the work that has been performed as this has been a two-year process to bring the 2020 Women's National Team to Michigan," said USA Softball of Michigan Commissioner, Jerry Hanson.

"USA Softball of Michigan, the Midland Amateur Sports Capital Committee, the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame and the Greater Lansing Sports Authority are looking forward to seeing fans at one of these great events. We would also like to thank USA Softball CEO, Craig Cress, for the opportunity to host Team USA."

Dow Diamond is no stranger to international softball as the venue has previously hosted the USA Softball Slow Pitch National Teams for Border Battle VII and Border Battle XI.

"We are so excited to once again host the Women's Olympic Softball Team in Midland," said Midland Parks and Rec Recreation Manager, Marcie Post. "Their visit to our beautiful city is a testament to Midland's rich history in the sport of softball and we can't wait to wave our Red, White and Blue for them."

During the East Lansing, Mich., tour stop, Team USA will play a doubleheader at Secchia Stadium (100 Jenison Field House, East Lansing, Mich. 48823), home of Michigan State Softball. General admission tickets are on sale for $5.

With the return of softball to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games program, the "Stand Beside Her" tour provides much-needed training and competition for the 2020 WNT in their preparation for the Olympic Games while also giving fans a chance to watch the Red, White and Blue in person. Olympic competition will start July 22, 2020 with the Gold Medal Game being played on July 28.

The "Stand Beside Her" tour evokes a powerful message of unity aimed to inspire communities to stand beside HER - the members of the WNT, America and the future generation of female athletes. Additional stops for the "Stand Beside Her" tour will be announced at a later date. For more information on the "Stand Beside Her" tour, please visit StandBesideHerTour.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

