USA Referee Luke Rogan Named to 2026 World Rugby Junior World Championship Panel

Published on May 28, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







With World Rugby summer match official appointments now confirmed, MLR and USA Rugby are pleased to highlight a series of significant international selections for North American based match officials.

Major League Rugby official Luke Rogan has been appointed to the Men's Junior World Championship in Georgia, where he will take on a series of high-profile match responsibilities:

June 27: New Zealand vs Japan (Referee)

July 2: Australia vs Fiji (Referee)

July 7: South Africa vs Wales (Assistant Referee 1)

July 7: Georgia vs Uruguay (Assistant Referee 1)

Full Junior World Championship Appointments »

In addition, a number of officials from both USA Rugby and Major League Rugby have been selected as Assistant Referees for Test Matches in the inaugural World Rugby Nations Cup taking place this July. Appointments include Mike Lawrenson, Derek Summers and Robin Kaluzniak.

These appointments reflect the continued growth and international recognition of match officials developed within the USA Rugby pathway, all in partnership between the national governing body and Major League Rugby.

MLR Director of Match Officials David Wilkinson said on the selections, "These appointments are a fantastic recognition of the hard work, consistency, and professionalism of our match officials. It is great to see them rewarded with opportunities on the global stage, and we wish Luke, Robin, Derek and Mike every success in their upcoming assignments."

2026 World Rugby Nations Cup USA Referee Appointments

Date Match Venue Referee Assistant Referee 1 Assistant Referee 2

Sat 4 July 2026 USA v Portugal Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Denver, CO, USA Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR) Jeremy Rozier (FFR) Robin Kaluzniak (RC)

Sat 4 July 2026 Tonga v Zimbabwe Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Denver, CO, USA Ben Breakspear (WRU) Jeremy Rozier (FFR) Robin Kaluzniak (RC)

Sat 4 July 2026 Canada v Spain Clarke Stadium, Edmonton, Canada Tomas Bertazza (UAR) Mike Lawrenson (USA) Derek Summers (USA)

Sat 11 July 2026 USA v Zimbabwe American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC, USA Damian Schneider (UAR) Ben Breakspear (WRU) Robin Kaluzniak (RC)

Sat 11 July 2026 Tonga v Spain Clarke Stadium, Edmonton, Canada Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR) Tomas Bertazza (UAR) Mike Lawrenson (USA)

Sat 11 July 2026 Canada v Portugal Clarke Stadium, Edmonton, Canada Jeremy Rozier (FFR) Tomas Bertazza (UAR) Mike Lawrenson (USA)

Sat 18 July 2026 USA v Spain Wake Med Soccer Park, Raleigh, NC, USA Ben Breakspear (WRU) Jeremy Rozier (FFR) Robin Kaluzniak (RC)

Sat 18 July 2026 Tonga v Portugal Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Damian Schneider (UAR) Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR) Mike Lawrenson (USA)

Sat 18 July 2026 Canada v Zimbabwe Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Tomas Bertazza (UAR) Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR) Mike Lawrenson (USA)







Major League Rugby Stories from May 28, 2026

USA Referee Luke Rogan Named to 2026 World Rugby Junior World Championship Panel - MLR

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