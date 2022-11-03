USA Ball Hockey to be Honored November 12th

November 3, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce that on Saturday, November 12 when the Hat Tricks take on the Elmira Mammoth the organization will honor the USA Ball Hockey program.

As part of the night the Hat Tricks will host members of the USA Ball Hockey program who competed in the World Championships in both Montreal, Quebec and Prague, Czech Republic.

The Danbury Hat Tricks share connections with the USA Ball Hockey program as the Captain of the Men's National team is Hat Tricks Captain, Jonny Ruiz, Tom Ruiz (Jonny's father) a frequent visitor to the Danbury Ice Arena is the Vice President of USA Ball Hockey, and Hat Tricks team President, Herm Sorcher is a member of the Masters team.

During the 1st intermission, members of the program will be introduced, and commemorative posters will be distributed to the fans. The Men's National Team placed 3rd in the World Championships this summer, taking home the Bronze Medal, while the Women's Team America captured the Gold Medal in the Masters Division.

This night is already packed with an appearance by Steve Carlson, aka Steve Hanson from the classic movie Slapshot. Carlson will be available for pictures, autographs, and merchandise.

The puck drops at 7:30 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2022

USA Ball Hockey to be Honored November 12th - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.