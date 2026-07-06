URFC's Lacasse and Delzer Shine in Road Loss

Published on July 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







After over a month-long hiatus in NWSL play, Utah Royals FC stepped onto the pitch in Evanston, Illinois looking to come away with valuable points against the Chicago Stars, while able to find the back of the net twice, the late goal by Chicago sent Utah home with a loss.

Although the squad fell behind early, URFC's Cloé Lacasse and Cece Delzer were the bright spots of the loss, each finding the back of the net to help keep the squad in the fight up until the final whistle.

Lacasse Delivers Just Before Halftime

After conceding in the 20th minute, the Royals were forced to fight from behind, pushing the ball up the field in search of the equalizer. Although the visitors maintained a majority of the possession throughout the first-half, the battle continued with both teams trading offensive opportunities.

In the 43rd minute URFC's patience paid off when Alexa Spaanstra received the ball just past midfield, after taking a touch she served the ball into the box where it was deflected by a Chicago defender before falling to Lacasse who remained poised, taking a touch before sending the ball into an open net with her right foot for the equalizer.

With the goal on Sunday afternoon, the veteran forward now overtakes Japanese teammate Mina Tanaka for sole ownership at the top of the Royals 2026 Golden Boot race, bringing her goal count to 5 thus far in 2026. The Canadian has burst into this year's NWSL season with pace and world-class play in the offensive third. Along with the five goals, Lacasse has three assists and continues to impress on the pitch with her ability to speed past defenders, serve impressive balls into the box and remain composed in high-pressure moments.

The perfectly weighted ball played in by Spaanstra came in her second start for Royalty. The 26-year-old joined URFC on loan from Portland in March 2026 and has wasted no time making an impact. Known for her pace, creativity and ability to stretch opposing defenses, Spaanstra has quickly showcased qualities that make her an exciting addition to the squad. Her dangerous services into the box have added another dimension to Utah's already stacked attack, providing valuable depth and competition within the squad.

For Lacasse who sustained a season-ending ACL injury in 2024, the veteran worked tirelessly throughout 2025 to return to the pitch with her teammates and has continued to prove her value as a key piece of URFC's attack. The forward has been integral to Utah's historic 2026 campaign, and her first-half goal on Sunday further underscored her impact. The strike gave URFC its 11th first-half goal of the season, with seven of those coming in the final 15 minutes before halftime, the most by any team in the NWSL.

Delzer's Poise Leads to First Score From the Spot

The Royals carried the momentum from the late first-half score directly into the beginning of the second half, hungry to draw first blood in the second 45 minutes. Just nine minutes into the second half, veteran FW Cece Delzer was fouled in the box, earning a penalty for the visitors. Delzer stepped up with composure, burying the ball into the far right side of the net to give URFC the early second-half lead.

After joining the Royals ahead of the 2025 season, Delzer has come into this season with a renewed sense of confidence and energy. While the strike marks the first of 2026 for the Kansas native, she has been an integral part to URFC's success throughout the first half of the campaign, impressively using her speed to put pressure on opposing defenses and showcasing high-class footwork on the ball.

The penalty conversion gave the Royals its fourth goal from the spot this season, the most in the NWSL while extending the club's perfect run from the penalty spot to eight consecutive successful conversions. After two second-half goals by the Stars, the visitors were unable to return to the Wasatch Front with its first-ever win in Chicago but, the goal by Lacasse showcased the squad's unwavering confidence as a top team that is never out of the match regardless of the scoreline. The second-half goal by Delzer not only got the forward into the scorecard for the first time this season but showcased her presence as a veteran for Utah on the pitch.

The Utah Royals return to the Wasatch Front next Friday, July 10 for the first time in over a month, welcoming Gotham FC to America First Field. URFC will look to secure the club's first-ever victory against its NWSL opponent with kickoff scheduled for 8 PM MT and tickets are available for purchase here.

URFC Next Match: 7/10 @ America First Field

URFC takes on Gotham FC at home, and it's Princess Night presented by America First Credit Union! Secure your seats now for a royal match at America First Field.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 6, 2026

URFC's Lacasse and Delzer Shine in Road Loss - Utah Royals FC

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