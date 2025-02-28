URFC Acquires International Spot in Trade with KC Current

February 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC has acquired a 2025 international spot from Kansas City Current, the clubs announce today. In exchange URFC sends $50,000 of allocation money to Kansas City.

Utah Royals FC now holds nine international spots; Macey Fraser (New Zealand), Ana Tejada (Spain), Dana Foederer (Netherlands), Claudia Zornoza (Spain), Mina Tanaka (Japan), Ana Maria Guzmán (Colombia), Nuria Rábano (Spain), and Aisha Solórzano (Guatemala) all occupy international slots meanwhile Cloé Lacasse (Canada) does not occupy a slot whilst on the Season Ending Injury list.

Utah Royals FC returns to action after flipping the script under Head Coach Coenraets finishing the 2024 season 5-4-2, 17 pts under Coenraets helm. Hosting 2024 expansion sibling Bay FC at America First Field on March 15, URFC looks to continue its unbeaten streak against Bay after completing the 2024 sweep. Don't miss this year's action, tickets are available now at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/

