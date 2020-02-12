UPMC Signs on to Present Frontier League All Star Game

Washington, PA - The Washington Wild Things, host of the 2020 Frontier League All Star Game, is pleased to announce that UPMC will be the presenting sponsor for the annual classic. In the last year, UPMC contributed $1.2 billion in community benefits to the communities it serves, including $343 million in free and subsidized community health programs, events and contributions - supporting services that may otherwise not be available. UPMC goes far beyond the traditional definitions of health care in supporting healthy activities in many diverse communities in the region.

"The Frontier League All Star game not only provides a healthy atmosphere for families and friends to gather to enjoy the game of baseball, but also helps boost local businesses. UPMC shares the Washington Wild Things organization's commitment to the community with partnerships like this event," said Brian Hagen, Vice President Operations - UPMC Sports Medicine Services and UPMC Centers for Rehab Services.

"UPMC has, for years, been a great partner of the Washington Wild Things," said Steven Zavacky, Executive Director of Sports Facility, LLC. "We appreciate UPMC's involvement in the All Star Week festivities. We couldn't have partnered with a better organization."

Players, fans, friends, and family will visit Washington County for a week of baseball and celebration in July. "We are working with area hotels, restaurants, and entertainment facilities to ensure that all of our guests enjoy everything that the region has to offer," added Zavacky.

Additional information about the All Star Game and many associated activities will be issued over the next few weeks.

Tickets for the 2020 UPMC All Star Game will go on sale in April. For more information, log on to www.washingtonwildthings.com or call the office at 724.250.9555.

