Updates Regarding the 2020 Pulaski Yankees Season

PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees today provided the following updates regarding the 2020 season.

2020 Season: The 2020 Pulaski Yankees season is still expected to begin on June 22. We are in constant communication with the Appalachian League and Minor League Baseball about the season and will provide further updates as needed. At this time, we plan to play our full 68-game slate as originally scheduled. We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our fans and look forward to welcoming everyone back to Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park as soon as it is safe to do so.

Calfee Park Construction: Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, planned upgrades to Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park previously announced on February 13 will NOT take place for the 2020 season. The seating under the canopy along the third baseline will remain general admission seating for the 2020 season. The PSK Party Deck will require its own Party Deck GA ticket for the coming season. While additional concessions carts will not be added for 2020, a "Season Ticket Holder Only" window will be added to the main concession stand to accommodate for the removal of waitress service in club seating behind home plate and improvements are continually being made to enhance the fan experience at all concession points of sale.

Ticket prices for the 2020 season will be as follows: $6 general admission, $10 reserved, and $12 club. Discounts are available at the box office for seniors (65+) and military members. Children under six years old will receive free admission. Groups of 10 or more fans can purchase discounted tickets in advance only by calling (540) 980-1070 or emailing info@pulaskiyankees.net.

Single Game Tickets and Promotional Schedule: In order to allow more time for local businesses to evaluate the current economic climate and finalize plans for theme night and giveaway partnerships, we have delayed the release of the 2020 promotional scheduled to June 1. The on-sale date for single game tickets has also been pushed back to June 1 at 10am. Season tickets and flex tickets remain on sale online at milb.com/pulaski/tickets.

