Updated Information on 2023 McDonald's Lil' Gallopers Kids Club Pickup Dates

BINGHAMTON, NY - 2023 McDonald's LIL' GALLOPERS KIDS CLUB members will receive a Kids Club Funn Bundle, which includes a t-shirt, membership card, a McDonald's Happy Meal voucher, and lanyard. The membership card is your ticket voucher for the entire season. You must bring and show your membership card at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office to receive a ticket for the Sunday game for every game in order to get tickets for your Lil' Galloper. If you need to replace this card for ANY REASON, there will be a $10 replacement fee. However, replacements will not be made on day of game. You will have to make arrangements to come in during the week to pick up a new card.

Fans can pick up their Lil' Gallopers Kids Club Funn Bundle on Sunday May 14th outside of the Mirabito Stadium's Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office after 10:00am. Pick-up will also be available on the remaining Sundays, one hour prior to game time at the Will Call tent adjacent to the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office.

Lil' Gallopers Kids Club and Kids Eat Free are not in effect on Sunday Fireworks nights - May 28th, June 18th, and September 3rd.

LIL' GALLOPERS KIDS CLUB will be held on the following Sundays:

Sunday, May 14th at 1:05pm

Sunday, July 2nd at 1:05pm

Sunday, July 16th at 5:05pm

Sunday, July 23rd at 1:05pm

Sunday, August 6th at 5:05pm

Sunday, August 20th at 1:05pm

Sunday, September 17th at 1:05pm

AS AN ADDED BONUS, Kids 12 and Under Eat Free at Mirabito Stadium on the Sundays listed above, with each child receiving a delicious Nathan's Hot Dog and a 24 oz. fountain beverage. Look for additional exclusive Kids Club events on select Sundays!

If you have any questions, please contact Karen Sobotka at karen@bingrp.com or call 607-722-3866.

