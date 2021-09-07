Update Regarding Friday's Giveaway

The Hockey Teddy Bobblehead will not be distributed on its scheduled Friday, September 10th giveaway date. Due to worldwide shipping delays and a high-volume of transit needs, and despite the efforts of the Riders' promotional partners, the bobbleheads are not expected to arrive before Friday's gate opening.

750 fans through the gates on Friday WILL receive a voucher redeemable for the Hockey Teddy Bobblehead. All gates will open at 5:30 pm.

Bobbleheads will be available for pickup at Riders Field once they have arrived. Stay tuned to the RoughRiders social media channels as well as this webpage for any updates on bobblehead arrival and pickup options.

Please note: Fans must attend the game and receive the bobblehead voucher in order to be able to redeem their Hockey Teddy Bobblehead. Bobblehead vouchers will still be distributed on a one per ticket, per person basis.

*Fans that purchased the Dallas Stars Night Ticket Package can pick up the bobbleheads at a later date OR have the bobbleheads shipped to them at no additional cost.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

