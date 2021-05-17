Update on Flying Squirrels' Mask Policy and Stadium Capacity

Per the latest guidance from the CDC and Commonwealth of Virginia in addition to revised protocols from Major League Baseball, fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear a mask while attending Flying Squirrels games and events at The Diamond. However, unvaccinated people or those who are not fully vaccinated are still strongly encouraged to wear a mask or face covering.

The Diamond will open at 35 percent capacity (3,448 fans) with socially distanced pod seating still in place for this week's series (May 18-23) against the Bowie Baysox before opening at 100 percent capacity beginning June 1.

