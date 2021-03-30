Update on Dunedin Blue Jays May Home Games

DUNEDIN, FL- The Toronto Blue Jays today announced the club will play its third regular season homestand (May 14 to 24) at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, FL. As such, The Dunedin Blue Jays will play its first homestand vs. the Bradenton Marauders at BayCare Ballpark, home of the Clearwater Threshers, and the second homestand vs. the Tampa Tarpons at George Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. Weekday and Saturday game times will remain at 6:30 p.m. ET with Sundays at 1 p.m. ET.

The Dunedin Blue Jays will announce ticketing options for the upcoming season at a later date. Future updates regarding the Dunedin Blue Jays season will be available on social media @DunedinBlueJays and our website dunedinbluejays.com.

