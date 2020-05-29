Update from the Sox

May 29, 2020





The Salem Red Sox are dedicated to closely monitoring the evolving impact of COVID-19 and will continue to follow the guidance of both State and Federal guidelines during this time to ensure the health and safety of our fans and staff.

As Salem Memorial Ballpark welcomes guests to the Red Sox Grill, we want to kindly ask and encourage customers to wear a face covering as they enter the ballpark, during their ordering process and as they enter and exit restrooms.

Additionally, staff will be sanitizing high-touch areas, washing hands frequently, and will monitor capacity within the stadium. Guests should continue practicing social distancing and stay at least 6 feet between yourselves and others.

Salem Red Sox staff are committed to offering the highest level of service to guests as they too will be wearing face coverings in accordance to current directives.

