Upcoming Storm Baseball Homestand Information (June 27th - July 2nd)

Summer Splash

Date: Tuesday, June 27th

Gates Open: 10:00 AM

First Pitch: 11:00 AM

Stay cool on Tuesday afternoon at The Diamond! We're bringing water-themed games to the ballpark with this matinee baseball experience! Park for free, get your Diamond level seats for just $5, and watch out for the splash zone as we kick-off summer with a splash!

All Information:

- Free Parking in all lots

- $5 Tickets Available

- Water-themed inning breaks

Woof Wednesday Presented By What's Barking Premium Dog Treats:

Date: Wednesday, June 28th

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Every Wednesday, all year long, you can bring your dog, cat, or whatever other four-legged friend you want into the ballpark for just $1 at our Ticket Office. Our pets make every day better but they make baseball perfect! Bring yours to The Diamond this week.

As an additional perk, this night is presented by What's Barking Premium Dog Treats! These great partners offer incredible dog treats on our concourse and it's their desire to discuss their unique and delicious options with you and your pup!

All Information:

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 2 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Thursday Bites/Thirsty Thursday Presented by Shamrock Foods Company

Date: Thursday, June 29th

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Thursday Bites Presented by Shamrock Foods Company will now include TWO free food items from local vendors with your ticket into the ballpark in addition to our Thirsty Thursday All-You-Can-Drink option for just $30! But that's not all, this Thursday night, you will be given a $5 first beer on us ticket to ensure you start your Thursday night at the ballpark off with a food item, a frozen yogurt, and a beer for just FIVE DOLLARS! Thursday Bites continue to offer the most bang for your buck every Thursday at The Diamond!

All Information:

- Two Free Food Samples from local restaurants (Brunch House & Never Better Frozen Yogurt)

- $5 First Beer on Us Ticket

- $30 All-You-Can-Drink Promotion (Available inside the Ballpark)

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Fourth of July Weekend Celebration

Date: Friday, June 30th

Gates Open: 6:00 PM

First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Kick off your Fourth of July Weekend at The Diamond with a Friday evening night of baseball, hot dogs, mid-game entertainment, and post-game fireworks!

All Information:

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Post-Game Fireworks Presented by Accelerated Urgent Care

- Concession Stand 1, 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

"The Show"

Date: Saturday, July 1st

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Your ticket into the stadium on Saturdays now includes parking in Lot C, all-you-can-eat from gates open (Early Access at 3:45 PM) until mid-1st, a Lightning Squad Pep Band performance, incredible pre-game entertainment, nonstop fan interaction/fun, and much more!

"The Show Preview" which includes all the fun you can handle without all the food you can eat, is now both available at our Box Office and Online for as low as $20 when clicking the "Pencil Icon" after selecting your seat and then choosing the "NO AYCE SATURDAY TIC" option.

All Information:

- Free Parking in Lot C

- All-You-Can-Eat Food for Full Price Ticket

- Pre-Game Show

- Lightning Squad Pep Band

- Post-Game Fireworks Presented by Accelerated Urgent Care

- Concession Stand 2, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Sunday RUNday (Lego® NinJago® Make-N-Take Event) Presented by Trust Lake Elsinore Ford

Date: Sunday, June 2nd

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Lego® NinJago® Make-N-Take Event:

Get ready to strike a pose and unleash your inner ninja for LEGO NINJAGO Make-N-Take Night! Create the perfect ninja photo and take home your own baby dragon build. Don't miss out and make sure to stick around for a post-game screening of the highly anticipated 22-minute new episode of LEGO NINJAGO

Sunday RUNday:

Our Kids Run the Show has been such a popular promotion that we decided to extend it to the entire season! Every Sunday, your kids will have the opportunity to become an emcee or PA announcer one half-inning at a time by visiting the Info booth before the game and signing up!

All Information:

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Post-Game Fireworks Presented by Accelerated Urgent Care

- Post-Fireworks Lego® NinJago® 22-minute long episode screening on the videoboard

- Concession Stand 1, 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

