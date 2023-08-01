Upcoming Storm Baseball Homestand Information (August 8th - August 13th)

Trivia Tuesday Presented by Southern California Toyota Dealers

Date: Tuesday, August 8th

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

On every Tuesday night game of the season, Trivia comes to The Diamond! Not only will our entire night be trivia-themed but we will also be holding a LIVE trivia event on our Oscar Tortola Party Deck that you can easily sign up for simply by visiting the Deck prior to the second inning, scanning the QR Code, and answering the questions provided/announced each inning! For any avid trivia connoisseur, we promise this is the most unique trivia experience you will ever have. With a live baseball game occurring while you answer trivia questions and the ability to be included in multiple in-game inning breaks, walking away victorious is even more rewarding than the incredible grand prize.

Speaking of grand prizes, if you win, you get to choose a game this season to spend a night in one of our suites presented by Trust Lake Elsinore Ford! That's right, you and your crew will be given FREE tickets to a game this season in one of our most luxurious seats on a weekday game of your choosing this season!

All Information:

Free Parking in all lots

Suite Night Award Presented by Trust Lake Elsinore Ford

Concession Stand 2, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR Open

Woof Wednesday Presented By What's Barking Premium Dog Treats:

Date: Wednesday, August 9th

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Every Wednesday, all year long, you can bring your dog, cat, or whatever other four-legged friend you want into the ballpark for just $1 at our Ticket Office. Our pets make every day better but they make baseball perfect! Bring yours to The Diamond this Wednesday!

As an additional perk, this night is presented by What's Barking Premium Dog Treats! These great partners offer incredible dog treats on our concourse and it's their desire to discuss their unique and delicious options with you and your pup!

All Information:

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 2, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR Open

Thursday Bites/97.3 The Fan Takeover Presented by Shamrock Foods Company

Date: Thursday, August 10th

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Thursday Bites Presented by Shamrock Foods Company includes TWO free food items from local vendors with your ticket into the ballpark in addition to our Thirsty Thursday All-You-Can-Drink option for just $30! But that's not all, this Thursday night, you will be given a $5 first Beer on Us ticket to ensure you start your Thursday night at the ballpark off with multiple free food items and a drink for less! Thursday Bites continue to offer the most bang for your buck every Thursday at The Diamond!

97.3 The Fan Takeover

The home of the San Diego Padres radio broadcast comes to The Diamond with two of the station's most popular shows: Jon & Jim and The Darren Smith show will be on our concourse speaking with fans, broadcasting live inside the ballpark, and being part of the in-game stadium experience!

All Information:

Free Food & Drink Samples from local restaurants (Emilio's & Felix's BBQ)

$5 First Beer on Us Ticket Handed out at our Front Gates

$30 All-You-Can-Drink Promotion (Available inside the Ballpark)

Jon & Jim Show

The Darren Smith Show

Free Parking in Lot C

Concession Stand 2 & 3, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR Open

Marvel: Defenders of The Diamond

Date: Friday, July 21st

Gates Open: 6:00 PM

First Pitch: 7:00 PM

The first Marvel crossover event of the season with unique Marvel hats, jerseys, music, and more. We need our fans to assemble at the ballpark for a SUPER night out that ends with a dazzling display of post-game fireworks that are THE BEST in Minor League Baseball!

All Information:

Free Parking in Lot C

Post-Game Fireworks

Players Wearing Marvel-Themed Jerseys

Marvel-Themed Games & Music

Concession Stand 1, 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

The Show Presented by The Skin and Cancer Institute

Date: Saturday, August 12th

Gates Open: 3:45 PM (With AYCE Ticket)

First Pitch: 5:00 PM

Your ticket into the stadium on Saturdays now includes parking in Lot C, all-you-can-eat from gates open (Early Access at 3:45 PM on the ) until mid-1st, a Lightning Squad Pep Band performance, incredible pre-game entertainment, nonstop fan interaction/fun, and much more!

"The Show Preview" which includes all the fun you can handle without all the food you can eat, is now both available at our Box Office and Online for $20 when clicking the "Pencil Icon" after selecting your seat and then choosing the "NO AYCE SATURDAY TIC" option and for $10 in certain sections of the ballpark.

Skin and Cancer Institution

The Presenting sponsor of the night will be on the concourse providing Storm fans with information and raffling off a basket of goods for those in attendance.

All Information:

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 1, 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Sunday Runday/Nostalgia Day Presented by Trust Lake Elsinore Ford

Date: Sunday, August 13th

Gates Open: 12:00 PM

First Pitch: 1:00 PM

Nostalgia Day:

Step into the warm embrace of Nostalgia this Sunday at The Diamond! With all of the songs, sounds, and shows from a better time, this matinee game will be everything you used to love in the place you love the most!

Sunday RUNday:

Our Kids Run the Show has been such a popular promotion that we decided to extend it to the entire season! Every Sunday, your kids will have the opportunity to become an emcee or PA announcer one half-inning at a time by visiting the Info booth before the game and signing up!

All Information:

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 1, 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

- Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Make sure to get all of your tickets ONLY at StormBaseball.com

