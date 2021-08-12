Upcoming Promotional Schedule, August 17-22

The entire Rome Braves organization is excited to welcome fans back to State Mutual Stadium after a two-week road trip. The R-Braves return home on Tuesday, August 17, and will play six games in six days against the Greenville Drive in Floyd County.

Tuesday, August 17- $2 Tuesday

Rome will play their first home game in 16 days on Tuesday night. The R-Braves will host the Greenville Drive, looking to take down the Boston Red Sox affiliate in the first of six matchups. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game highlight is $2 Tuesday. Fans can receive $2 off any bowl ticket or purchase hot dogs, popcorn, 12oz fountain drinks, and domestic draft beer for $2 each.

Wednesday, August 18- All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday

The second game of the week-long series between Rome and Greenville will be played on Wednesday. Like the other weekday games, gates open at 6 p.m. and the game will start around 7 p.m. EDT. Wednesday's ticket offer is All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday. Unlimited concession items, such as hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda, are offered with the All-You-Can-Eat Ticket Package (starts at $36). A limit of two items are permitted each trip to the concession stand.

Thursday, August 19- Thirsty Thursday

We will reach the midway point of next week's homestand with Thursday night's clash at State Mutual Stadium. Fans will be able to enter the gates at 6 p.m. and first pitch is set for 7 p.m. The game highlight for Thursday's showdown is Thirsty Thursday, in which fans can purchase 12oz domestic draft beer and fountain drinks for $2 each.

Friday, August 20- Drew Waters Bobblehead Giveaway (500)

Fans who venture to Floyd County on Friday night will be able to see high-quality entertainment with a big-time giveaway. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the game will start at 7 p.m. Friday night marks the first of two Drew Waters Bobblehead Giveaways, as the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead of 2018 Rome Braves legend and Atlanta Braves prospect Drew Waters. The bobblehead giveaway is presented by International paper.

Saturday, August 21- Drew Waters Bobblehead Giveaway (500)

The R-Braves and Drive will play the final evening matchup of the week on Saturday night. Gates open at 5 p.m. and first pitch is slated for 6 p.m. For the second night in a row, the Rome Braves will host a Drew Waters Bobblehead Giveaway. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Drew Waters bobblehead. Saturday night's giveaway is also presented by International Paper.

Sunday, August 22- Family Fun Day, Faith Night

The Rome Braves and Greenville Drive will conclude their week-long series on Sunday afternoon. Gates will open at 1 p.m. and the game will start at 2 p.m. Like every other Sunday matchup at State Mutual Stadium, the highlighted ticket offer is the Family Fun Day Pack. It includes four tickets, four hats, four hamburgers, four sodas, and four popcorns for only $50. That's a $100 value for only $50 when purchasing in advance! The package is available for day-of purchases for $70. Additionally, fans can enjoy faith-based music and family-friendly entertainment during the game. Those in attendance can also stick around after the game for a post-game concert by the worship team at Crosspoint City Church located at our Pavilion. (Any faith-based group or church can purchase tickets to the game and concert for just $5. Book your outing by calling our office at 706-378-5100 or e-mailing rometickets@braves.com.)

To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit RomeBraves.com/Promotions or call the Rome Braves Box Office at 706-378-5144.

