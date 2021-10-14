Upcoming Fall Events at Pelicans Ballpark

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are pleased to announce the return of their annual Trick-or-Treat presented by T-Mobile. The event, slated as a Family Friday and ballpark trick-or-treat, is Friday, October 29 from 5pm to 7pm. Kids 12 & under will be invited onto the field for a trick-or-treat around the warning track. Concessions will be available including the $25 Family Friday Meal Deal which includes 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi, and a bucket of popcorn. The night will also include a 55" TV giveaway courtesy of T-Mobile. Admission to the event is free and open to all ages.

"The Trick-or-Treat event has quickly become an off-season staple for the Pelicans and we are thrilled to once again host families and fans of all ages for a night of fun at the ballpark," stated Pelicans General Manager Ryan Moore.

This fall also brings disc golf back to Pelicans Ballpark November 4-6 courtesy of Bray Homes. The Hek Yeh Putter Party is a premier disc golf/baseball stadium experience and competition. Participants have the chance to compete for 18 holes on the 9 hole temporary course designed in and around the entire ballpark including the playing field. The final hole has competitors teeing off from deep second base toward home plate to an Innova DISCatcher or basket.

Each disc golf night includes a minimum of 10 raffle prizes and cash prizes for the top 30% of the field. Tee times are available for groups of 4 or less (exceptions may be made for families larger than 4) with groups teeing off every 10 minutes until 7pm. Gates will open each night at 3:30pm and the event runs until 8pm. The cost to play is $21.50 per person and includes 2 raffle tickets. Admission is $6.50 per person for non-players.

Limited concessions will be available. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes as the course will require walking and step navigation (no cleats allowed). Players are permitted to bring their own discs but that is not required as discs will be available on-site.

