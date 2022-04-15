Upcoming Events at Four Winds Field

The South Bend Cubs, High-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, are scheduled to play 66 games at Four Winds Field from April through September. Tickets start at $12 for advance purchases. Check out the complete schedule, as well as can't miss giveaways for 2022.

Cubs Baseball Schedule

Junior Achievement Wine & Beer Fest - May 20

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Join us for unlimited samples of over 75 different wine, beer and hard seltzers at a tasting event like no other! Enjoy the spacious Four Winds Field where there will be live entertainment, a photo booth and a variety of yard games to keep you entertained.

All proceeds from the evening support local Junior Achievement programming, which currently serves over 10,000 St. Joseph County K-12 students each school year.

Wine and Beer Fest

Nitro Circus - June 2

Event begins at 7:00 p.m.

Nitro Circus: Good, Bad & Rad is a new tour built from the core, driven by unbelievable content, new athletes and crazy contraptions like a flying lawn mower that fuel the sketchy, scary and cringeworthy dangers of big-air action sports entertainment.

This new show captures the camaraderie of thrill-loving daredevils who risk their lives pushing the limits, and the excitement they share with the crowd when greatness is achieved. Fans will have a deeper personal perspective, getting under the helmet to know their favorite athletes better than ever before.

Nitro Circus

Bert Kreischer - June 16

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Renowned comedian, podcast host, and author Bert Kreischer and the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival will kick off at Four Winds Field on June 16 at 7 p.m. The show features an all-star lineup* of world-class comics including Big Jay Oakerson, Taylor Tomlinson, and Sal Vulcano. Lineup varies by market and is subject to change. Additional special guests to be announced.

Bert Kreischer

Big Growl - July 16

For the first time since 2019, Real Rock 103.9 The Bear's 'Big Growl' is set to rock Michiana on July 14. The concert is headlined by Three Days Grace with special guests Skillet, and Sick Puppies as the show moves to Four Winds Field. Tickets start at $45 for seating bowl options.

