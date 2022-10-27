Up North Cork Dorks Awarded Northwoods League Promotion of the Year

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters 'Up North Cork Dorks' promotion has been named the Promotion of the Year by the Northwoods League. The award was presented to the Traverse City Pit Spitters during the Northwoods League Meetings held in the League's headquarters in Rochester, MN, October 11-12, 2022.

The Cork Dorks, an alternate persona of the Pit Spitters, were created in 2022 to highlight what an important part of the economy and community Traverse City's 40-plus vineyards and wineries have become. "We wanted to tie the incredible history of wine production in the Grand Traverse region in with a fun baseball storyline and a unique in-game experience at Turtle Creek Stadium," said Sam Connell, Director of Sales for the Traverse City Pit Spitters. "We are thrilled to bring this award home for our team and for Bonobo winery, the promotion's primary sponsor. Without their support and vision, the 'Cork Dorks' couldn't have made the impact they did. It's a great example of a minor league team and a local business partnering to do something exciting for the community!"

Since the inaugural 'Up North Cork Dorks' announcement on May 12th, the team's brand has been publicly recognized for its success by both the Northwoods League and within the baseball industry. The Pit Spitters touted unprecedented single-game attendance and merchandise sales during the 'Cork Dorks' game on August 5th and, thanks to the spirited, unique logo, they continue to see strong numbers in merchandise sales nearly three months after the game occurred.

The Pit Spitters absolutely plan to continue the fun and tradition of the 'Up North Cork Dorks' rebranding as part of the 2023 season. "The 'Up North Cork Dorks' were a great partnership for our team and our community," said Connell. "Blending the history of this area with the humor of minor league baseball created an incredible experience for Pit Spitters fans."

About the Traverse City Pit Spitters: The Pit Spitters collegiate baseball team was established in 2018. The Pit Spitters are members of the Northwoods league and play in the Great Lakes Division. The team's home games are played in Traverse City's favorite outdoor, multi-purpose entertainment venue, Turtle Creek Stadium. For more information visit https://northwoodsleague.com/traverse-city-pit-spitters/ or contact Sam Connell at (231) 943 0100 / email samc@pitspitters.com.

