Unroe, Vodnik Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau and excited to announce that infielder Riley Unroe and pitcher Victor Vodnik are the Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week.

Unroe, 25, In his first week with the M-Braves in 2021, Unroe hit .438 (7-for-16) in five games against the Chattanooga Lookouts, collecting a pair of three-hit games on Thursday and Friday, adding a double, two runs, a walk, and .500 on-base percentage. The Mesa, AZ native went 3-for-3 in the M-Braves' 3-1 win in game two of Thursday's doubleheader and 3-for-4 in the 4-1 loss on Friday.

Unroe began the season with Triple-A Gwinnett and was transferred to Mississippi on May 18. The switch-hitter was selected by the Braves in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft in 2018 by the Angels and played in 77 games for the M-Braves in 2019.

Vodnik, 21, The No. 15 overall prospect for the Atlanta Braves, according to MLB.com turned in his best performance of the season on Friday night against Chattanooga. The Rialto, CA native gave up just one run on four hits over 6.2 innings, striking out six and walking one in a no-decision. Vodnik is T-9th in the Double-A South with 19 strikeouts over his first three starts and is 11th in ERA.

The hard-throwing right-hander was Atlanta's 14th-round selection in 2018 out of Rialto High School.

The M-Braves enjoy a day off on Monday before beginning their third homestand of 2021 on Tuesday at Trustmark Park. The second leg of the 12-game homestand is a six-game series with Montgomery from May 25-30.

The homestand will feature back-to-back Fireworks Shows on Saturday and Sunday and back-to-back hat giveaways on Friday and Saturday.

