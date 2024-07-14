UNREAL Catch by Mayala Leads to Edmonton TD: CFL
July 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
Bethel-Thompson airs it out and connects with Mayala for a 39-yard TD adding to Edmonton's lead.
