UNREAL Catch by Keric Wheatfall Leads to Hamilton TD: CFL
Published on June 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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An incredible 52-yard catch by Wheatfall sets up a Hamilton touchdown to close out the first quarter.
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