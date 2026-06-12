CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats

UNREAL Catch by Keric Wheatfall Leads to Hamilton TD: CFL

Published on June 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video


An incredible 52-yard catch by Wheatfall sets up a Hamilton touchdown to close out the first quarter.

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 11, 2026


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