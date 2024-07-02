University Pediatricians Autism Center Partner with MCR

Fraser, MI: The University Pediatricians Autism Center provides our community with quality, evidence-based applied behavioral analysis (ABA) services. The UPAC team is made up of BCBAs, BCaBAs, RBTs, and BTs who are passionate about the services they provide and strive to ensure that each child's needs are met. UPAC's mission is to provide a fun and safe environment for its clients while working on meeting program goals.

Here at the Motor City Rockers, we are proud to announce our partnership with the University Pediatricians Autism Center. For the past two years, the Rockers hosted Autism Awareness night, and plan to make the upcoming nights bigger and better. On this night the Motor City Rockers strive to partner with local ABA clinics to increase awareness and provide support to these essential services. As an official supporter of the Motor City Rockers Autism Awareness Night, the University Pediatricians Autism Center is helping the Rockers achieve their goals.

Last year the Rockers hosted a fundraiser for UPAC and are excited to provide more support to the organization in the following season. UPAC has two locations in Metro Detroit, Novi, and Clinton Township, where they provide ABA services, autism diagnosis, and evaluation services.

