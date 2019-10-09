University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Band to Perform at AT&T Field

October 9, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





Want to hear the sweet sounds of Rocky Top? Join the Chattanooga UT Knoxville Alumni Chapter for a concert with the Pride of the Southland Marching Band at AT&T Field! Invite your friends and spend your lunch break listening to your favorite Tennessee songs and celebrating the Pride's 150th Anniversary.

This FREE concert takes place on Friday, October 18 at noon. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. and food and drinks will be available for purchase including a $5 lunch special (hotdogs, chips and a drink).

