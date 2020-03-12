University of Tennessee vs University of Tennessee - Martin Baseball Game at Smokies Stadium Cancelled

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies announce the UT vs UT - Martin baseball game scheduled for March 24, 2020 has been cancelled due to the recent COVID-19 developments and UT's decision to cancel games throughout the end of the month. Per SEC restrictions, the decision comes after many concerns about possible exposure to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Tennessee Smokies Ticket Office will be in contact with fans who have already purchased tickets to the game.

