United WiffleBall to Crown World Champs this Weekend at PeoplesBank Park

(York, Pa.) - This ain't your backyard game of Wiffle©Ball. For one thing, the "backyard" will be a professional baseball stadium. For another, the guys throwing that plastic sphere from your childhood will do so at more than 90 miles per hour...and might be speaking Japanese.

For the third straight year, United Wiffle©Ball has partnered with PeoplesBank Park, home of the York Revolution, to welcome the best of the best to a weekend Wiffle©Ball tournament that will draw more than 200 players from across the country and, this year, even a team from Japan, making this the first-ever United Wiffle©Ball World Championship.

The weekend will also feature the first-ever MLW Invitational Tournament, a partnership between United Wiffle©Ball and MLW Wiffle©Ball, the world's most popular professional wiffle ball league. The Invitational will feature 40 players on seven teams from six states ranging from ages 13 to 17, whose games will share the 10 fields being creating in PeoplesBank Park for the coinciding events.

"We are thrilled to be working with the York Revolution to host the third United Wiffle©Ball event in York, Pennsylvania," said Tim Cooke, Tournament Director. "Forty teams will participate for the first-ever World Championship. We are thrilled to welcome the first-ever international team, the Wiffle Tigers of Tokyo, Japan. The Tigers' participation changes this event from a National Championship Tournament to a World Championship Tournament. And for the first time, in partnership with MLW, we will also crown the first Under-17 National Champion. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished in our three years with the Revs in what has arguably been the three most successful National Championships in the sport's history."

The event will kick off Friday night with a FanFest beginning at 5 p.m. and featuring a home run derby, as well as on-field activities hosted by MLW. The World Championship Tournament will begin Saturday at 8 a.m. and conclude Sunday. The under-17 tournament will begin Saturday at 3 p.m.

The event is open to the public, and PeoplesBank Park concession stands will be open. Admission is $5, and tickets will be available at the ballpark gates each day.

For more information, visit www.unitedwiffleball.com.

