United Way Hastings & Prince Edward Using 50/50 Donation to Create Opportunity

It's all about opportunity from United Way Hastings & Prince Edward.

After receiving a cheque for $20,000 from the Belleville Senators as part of their 2018-19 50/50 efforts, United Way is using that money to create opportunity.

"We're trying to increase opportunities for everyone who lives here," said Executive Director Brandi Hodge. "We just want to raise potential. Some people are doing great in our community, some people are not and are struggling.

"We want to make sure we level the playing field and that every child has an opportunity to succeed and reach their potential."

United Way Hastings & Prince Edward will leverage the $20,000 to 44 not-for-profit charitable organizations that benefits 65 programs.

Hodge says that having the Senators name attached to that is a huge game-changer for the community.

"When we're trying to raise funds in our community, a partnership with the Belleville Senators is very important to our ability to say that the Senators finds United Way a viable partner in the community to donate their charitable dollars to," Hodge said. "To have a team like the Senators in this community raising money for the area says a lot about their belief in this community and wanting to make it a better place for people to live and increase opportunities for everyone so it's very important that the money stay local."

United Way HPE primarily puts the money into three important programs: 'All That Kids Can Be', 'From Poverty to Possibility' and 'Healthy People, Strong Communities.' The agencies United Way HPE partners with then develop and deliver programs and services to one of those priority areas.

'All That Kids Can Be' is working towards giving each child a chance to succeed in school and every opportunity to succeed in life while 'From Poverty to Possibility' is allowing everyone an opportunity to earn a living, support their family, and live with pride, confidence, dignity and achievement. 'Healthy People, Strong Communities' is building the assets individuals and families need to handle life's challenges as well as in the communities and neighborhoods where we work and live; creating social connections or opportunities to get involved so community members can experience personal safety, belonging and well-being.

"One person's circumstance and bad luck isn't a life sentence to poverty," Hodge said. "We want to make sure we give people a hand up and increase their potential and opportunity moving forward so that they can create independence, sustainability and stability for themselves and their families."

