United Football League Celebrates 50th NFL Signing

August 13, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League announced today that its 50th player from the 2025 season has signed with a National Football League (NFL) team, marking a milestone as all 50 are currently participating in NFL training camps.

Below is a list of players who most recently signed:

UFL TEAM POSITION NAME NFL TEAM

Arlington Renegades DB Mekhi Barner Chicago Bears

Birmingham Stallions WR Malik Turner San Francisco 49'ers

Memphis Showboats CB Nehemiah Shelton LA Chargers

San Antonio Brahmas WR Kawaan Baker Green Bay Packers

To date, NFL teams have conducted 160 workouts involving 90 individual United Football League players - which includes the 50 who have signed with NFL teams.

Each United Football League team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.







