Union Omaha vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Joe Gallardo scored a pair of goals after Brandon Knapp opened the scoring in the fourth minute as Union Omaha cruised to a 3-0 victory against the Richmond Kickers at Werner Park to move into second place in the USL League One standings.

