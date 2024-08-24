Union Omaha vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Joe Gallardo scored a pair of goals after Brandon Knapp opened the scoring in the fourth minute as Union Omaha cruised to a 3-0 victory against the Richmond Kickers at Werner Park to move into second place in the USL League One standings.
